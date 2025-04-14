5,189 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Acquired by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $61.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3449 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

