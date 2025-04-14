Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,136.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 160,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 889.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 113,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,372,000 after purchasing an additional 91,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dorman Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 87,780 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.8 %

DORM stock opened at $111.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total value of $319,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 828,555 shares in the company, valued at $106,543,887.45. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock worth $3,937,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

