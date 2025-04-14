BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Has $479,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

