Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 140,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,161,000 after buying an additional 868,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,077,000 after acquiring an additional 329,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 214,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

