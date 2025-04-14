Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 37,666 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,666 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $24,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $217.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $234.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. UBS Group upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

