Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 37,666 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,666 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $24,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $217.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $234.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Stories
