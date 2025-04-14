Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,863 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 14.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,146,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSN opened at $64.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Parsons declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

