Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 11th

Eli Lilly and Company, Charles River Laboratories International, and AbbVie are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares issued by companies engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medications and related healthcare products. These stocks often experience significant volatility due to factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and changes in healthcare policies, making them a focal point for investors interested in the biotech and healthcare sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $728.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,713. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $838.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $824.81. The company has a market cap of $691.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

NYSE:CRL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.48. 8,056,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $92.05 and a one year high of $254.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.55. 4,508,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.60. The company has a market cap of $310.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

