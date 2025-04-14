SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 762 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IWF stock opened at $350.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.42 and a 200 day moving average of $390.39. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

