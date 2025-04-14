SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of CINF opened at $131.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.76.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

