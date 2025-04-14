Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Penumbra by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $272.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.20. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,304.77. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $96,094.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,435.56. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,236 shares of company stock worth $31,222,390 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

