Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,900,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,692,000 after purchasing an additional 838,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,872 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,171,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,768,000 after purchasing an additional 211,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480. This trade represents a 84.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $436,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,473,454.28. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,304 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

