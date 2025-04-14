Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,946 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $32,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. The trade was a 42.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $83.39 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

