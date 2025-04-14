Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,185 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 74.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after buying an additional 599,610 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $8,420,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $84.51 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

