SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,192 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,507,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after buying an additional 522,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after acquiring an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,653,000 after acquiring an additional 233,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,178,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,893,000 after acquiring an additional 198,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.94.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $221.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

