SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 10,326 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 122,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 74.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BATS UJUN opened at $32.14 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a market cap of $61.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.