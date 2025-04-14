Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $233.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.17 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.