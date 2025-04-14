Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $96.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $153.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.