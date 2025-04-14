SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,099 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000,722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after acquiring an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

RTX opened at $128.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average is $123.62. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

