SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

