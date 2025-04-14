O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 578,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 80.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $157.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day moving average is $191.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.18 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Articles

