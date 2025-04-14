2,015 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of XNTK opened at $180.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.27. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $159.43 and a one year high of $228.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.68 and a 200 day moving average of $204.00.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

