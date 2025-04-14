Keystone Financial Group Buys New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 59,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $96.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.86.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

