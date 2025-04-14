SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.