SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,073.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $785.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $875.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $973.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

