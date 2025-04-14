13,431 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
VWO stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
