Keystone Financial Group Buys New Position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

NASDAQ:CDL opened at $63.05 on Monday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

