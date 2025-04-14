Keystone Financial Group Buys New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,732,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $201.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.66.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

