Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/29/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

3/27/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Compass Point.

3/27/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

3/21/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

3/13/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

2/27/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/27/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

2/27/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/27/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $221.00.

2/26/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $217.71 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

