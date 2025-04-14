Keystone Financial Group Acquires Shares of 11,306 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILS. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,698,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 57,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

