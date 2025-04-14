Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in VSE were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 224,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in VSE by 711.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VSE by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSEC opened at $112.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $73.36 and a 1-year high of $128.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.47 and a beta of 1.32.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. Equities analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

