496 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.25 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3836 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

