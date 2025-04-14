Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $877,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $261.03 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.40 and a 200 day moving average of $339.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.