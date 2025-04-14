BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EUFN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,153 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 526,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.