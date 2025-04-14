Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 52,271 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,271 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 58.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Scholastic by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Price Performance

SCHL opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.08. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.73. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.