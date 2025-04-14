Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 185 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Knife River were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knife River by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 227,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter worth about $14,600,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after purchasing an additional 400,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:KNF opened at $93.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.00. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $66.13 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNF shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

About Knife River



Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

