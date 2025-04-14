Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price target on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,724.00.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,721 shares of company stock valued at $24,609,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,656.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,556.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3,326.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

