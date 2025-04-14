Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 203.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,610 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $25.30 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

