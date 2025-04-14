Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 26,389 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 694,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 29.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 327,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 72,133 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLX opened at $19.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.64%.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

