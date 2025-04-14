Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 3,570 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,235,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $65.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $76.19. The firm has a market cap of $544.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

