The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hershey by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hershey by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $165.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.39 and its 200-day moving average is $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.