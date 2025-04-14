Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

