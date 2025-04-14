GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $213,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 8.8% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 24.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $320.99 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.25 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 billion and a PE ratio of 57.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.18.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.80.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

