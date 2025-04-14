Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in US Foods by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. UBS Group raised their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Insider Activity

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.