Seeds Investor LLC Invests $346,000 in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Seeds Investor LLC bought a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,685,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Celestica Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $79.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $6,707,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,776,924.18. This trade represents a 9.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 934,381 shares of company stock worth $116,673,769 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

