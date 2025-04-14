Seeds Investor LLC Has $291,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $171.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.97. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.