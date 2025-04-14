Seeds Investor LLC Sells 2,424 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Seeds Investor LLC lessened its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 4.5 %

MUFG stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

