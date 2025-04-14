Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 8,333 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $28,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.5 %

ONEOK stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.69%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.