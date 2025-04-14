Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ball by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Ball Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

