Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,598 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $53.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

