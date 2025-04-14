The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,404 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Toro were worth $26,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Toro by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTC

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.